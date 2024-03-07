Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ: NEXI) Is Worth A Gamble At $7.81

Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.81, to imply an increase of 19.60% or $1.28 in intraday trading. The NEXI share’s 52-week high remains $28.69, putting it -267.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $9.22M, with an average of 82210.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

After registering a 19.60% upside in the latest session, Neximmune Inc (NEXI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.40, jumping 19.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.57%, and -25.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 251.80%. Short interest in Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI) saw shorts transact 43190.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.