New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -23.79% Loss

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares stood at 141.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.46, to imply an increase of 7.45% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The NYCB share’s 52-week high remains $14.22, putting it -310.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.70. The company has a valuation of $2.50B, with an average of 43.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 7.45% upside in the last session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.81, jumping 7.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.79%, and -35.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.18%. Short interest in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw shorts transact 50.6 million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New York Community Bancorp Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares are -71.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.00% against -11.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -47.80% this quarter before falling -68.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $664.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $672.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $524.83 million and $779.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.50% before dropping -13.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.89% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -81.32% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.30% annually.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and April 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New York Community Bancorp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 16.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

New York Community Bancorp Inc. insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.14% of the shares at 70.99% float percentage. In total, 70.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 84.61 million shares (or 11.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $951.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 73.0 million shares, or about 10.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $820.48 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 22.6 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $256.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.52 million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about 253.11 million.