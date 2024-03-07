Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO): Can A Stock Be Up 1.48% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s traded shares stood at 3.26 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.37, to imply an increase of 3.79% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The MBIO share’s 52-week high remains $8.17, putting it -496.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $13.80M, with an average of 31740.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

After registering a 3.79% upside in the latest session, Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4900, jumping 3.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.48%, and 2.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.48%. Short interest in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) saw shorts transact 42680.0 shares and set a 1.26 days time to cover.