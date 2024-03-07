Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO): Can A Stock Be Up 1.48% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s traded shares stood at 3.26 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.37, to imply an increase of 3.79% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The MBIO share’s 52-week high remains $8.17, putting it -496.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $13.80M, with an average of 31740.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.97K shares over the past 3 months.
Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information
After registering a 3.79% upside in the latest session, Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4900, jumping 3.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.48%, and 2.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.48%. Short interest in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) saw shorts transact 42680.0 shares and set a 1.26 days time to cover.
Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Mustang Bio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) shares are -49.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.46% against 12.30%.
MBIO Dividends
Mustang Bio Inc has its next earnings report out between March 27 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mustang Bio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders
Mustang Bio Inc insiders hold 27.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.71% of the shares at 17.51% float percentage. In total, 12.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 4.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.59 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.18 million shares, or about 1.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.25 million.
We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.1 million shares. This is just over 1.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 71434.0, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about 97507.0.