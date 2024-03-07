MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) Could See A -2645.1% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply a decrease of -15.70% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The LIFW share’s 52-week high remains $28.00, putting it -2645.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $15.10M, with an average of 2.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 920.43K shares over the past 3 months.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

After registering a -15.70% downside in the last session, MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4200, dropping -15.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.39%, and 16.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.07%. Short interest in MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.