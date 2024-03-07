MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) Could See A -2645.1% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply a decrease of -15.70% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The LIFW share’s 52-week high remains $28.00, putting it -2645.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $15.10M, with an average of 2.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 920.43K shares over the past 3 months.
MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information
After registering a -15.70% downside in the last session, MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4200, dropping -15.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.39%, and 16.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.07%. Short interest in MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.63 million.
LIFW Dividends
MSP Recovery Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MSP Recovery Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders
MSP Recovery Inc insiders hold 57.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.11% of the shares at 16.92% float percentage. In total, 7.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.53 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Palantir Technologies Inc. with 86607.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.71 million.
We also have Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds roughly 64829.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 74237.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 0.61 million.