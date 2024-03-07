MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Stock Gained 62.98% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s traded shares stood at 2.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.77, to imply an increase of 47.31% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The YGMZ share’s 52-week high remains $2.10, putting it -172.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $21.09M, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 167.34K shares over the past 3 months.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

After registering a 47.31% upside in the last session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (YGMZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7800, jumping 47.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 50.20%, and 62.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.98%. Short interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.