MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Stock Gained 62.98% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s traded shares stood at 2.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.77, to imply an increase of 47.31% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The YGMZ share’s 52-week high remains $2.10, putting it -172.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $21.09M, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 167.34K shares over the past 3 months.
MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information
After registering a 47.31% upside in the last session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (YGMZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7800, jumping 47.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 50.20%, and 62.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.98%. Short interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.
YGMZ Dividends
MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out on December 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders
MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd insiders hold 50.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.15% of the shares at 0.31% float percentage. In total, 0.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36918.0 shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32266.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 28100.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $24559.0.
Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2711.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3280.0