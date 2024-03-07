Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD): Can A Stock Be 187.02% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares stood at 17.28 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -7.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.51, to imply an increase of 76.85% or $4.57 in intraday trading. The MNMD share’s 52-week high remains $6.47, putting it 38.44% up since that peak but still an impressive 77.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.41. The company has a valuation of $295.82M, with an average of 1.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 788.63K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 76.85% upside in the latest session, Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.54, jumping 76.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 83.81%, and 160.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 187.02%. Short interest in Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) saw shorts transact 3.43 million shares and set a 6.47 days time to cover.

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mind Medicine Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) shares are 156.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.08% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.60% this quarter before jumping 36.80% for the next one.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mind Medicine Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Mind Medicine Inc insiders hold 4.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.11% of the shares at 13.68% float percentage. In total, 13.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 1.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.57 million shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.03 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.55 million shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 0.63 million.