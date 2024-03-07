Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) Gain Of 36.46% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 48.42% – What Should You Do Now?

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.83, to imply an increase of 3.61% or $1.21 in intraday trading. The CART share’s 52-week high remains $42.95, putting it -23.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.13. The company has a valuation of $9.72B, with an average of 5.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information

After registering a 3.61% upside in the latest session, Maplebear Inc. (CART) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.92, jumping 3.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.05%, and 42.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.42%. Short interest in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) saw shorts transact 16.75 million shares and set a 3.87 days time to cover.