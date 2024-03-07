Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) Plunging -88.94% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.31, to imply a decrease of -4.94% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The LYT share’s 52-week high remains $57.60, putting it -2393.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.22. The company has a valuation of $3.60M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 196.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

After registering a -4.94% downside in the last session, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.66, dropping -4.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.13%, and -54.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.32%. Short interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) saw shorts transact 1930.0 shares and set a 0 days time to cover.