Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares stood at 4.41 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.27, to imply a decrease of -0.16% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The LYFT share’s 52-week high remains $19.42, putting it -6.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.85. The company has a valuation of $7.30B, with an average of 20.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.16% downside in the latest session, Lyft Inc (LYFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.62, dropping -0.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.05%, and 38.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.88%. Short interest in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw shorts transact 46.16 million shares and set a 2.26 days time to cover.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lyft Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lyft Inc (LYFT) shares are 66.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.08% against 20.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -71.40% this quarter before falling -12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 28 analysts is $1.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 27 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.26 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $981.42 million and $1.02 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.50% before jumping 23.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.39% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -6.69% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.20% annually.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lyft Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc insiders hold 9.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.58% of the shares at 85.68% float percentage. In total, 77.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 55.31 million shares (or 14.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $530.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 30.32 million shares, or about 8.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $290.79 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lyft Inc (LYFT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 21.77 million shares. This is just over 5.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $276.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.73 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 93.26 million.