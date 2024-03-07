Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -14.61% Year-To-Date

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.93 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.47, to imply an increase of 1.96% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The LAC share’s 52-week high remains $12.38, putting it -126.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.81. The company has a valuation of $881.56M, with an average of 3.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

After registering a 1.96% upside in the latest session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.80, jumping 1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.27%, and 33.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.61%. Short interest in Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) saw shorts transact 13.72 million shares and set a 5.45 days time to cover.