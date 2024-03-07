Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -14.61% Year-To-Date

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.93 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.47, to imply an increase of 1.96% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The LAC share’s 52-week high remains $12.38, putting it -126.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.81. The company has a valuation of $881.56M, with an average of 3.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.92 million shares over the past 3 months.
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information
After registering a 1.96% upside in the latest session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.80, jumping 1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.27%, and 33.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.61%. Short interest in Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) saw shorts transact 13.72 million shares and set a 5.45 days time to cover.
LAC Dividends
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) insiders hold 0.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.56% of the shares at 25.66% float percentage. In total, 25.56% institutions holds shares in the company.