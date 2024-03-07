Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) Stock Falling -5.78% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply an increase of 2.74% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The KSCP share’s 52-week high remains $2.24, putting it -357.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $40.53M, with an average of 1.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

After registering a 2.74% upside in the latest session, Knightscope Inc (KSCP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5200, jumping 2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.05%, and -5.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.34%. Short interest in Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) saw shorts transact 6.64 million shares and set a 6.23 days time to cover.