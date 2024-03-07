Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Down Almost -21.26% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s traded shares stood at 4.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply a decrease of -7.03% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The KTRA share’s 52-week high remains $5.98, putting it -5880.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $3.72M, with an average of 11.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

After registering a -7.03% downside in the last session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1119, dropping -7.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.02%, and -21.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.87%. Short interest in Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw shorts transact 0.41 million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.