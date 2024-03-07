It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) At $4.09.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s traded shares stood at 2.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.09. The APLD share’s 52-week high remains $11.62, putting it -184.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.74. The company has a valuation of $481.52M, with an average of 3.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.52. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.83%, and -3.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.32%. Short interest in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) saw shorts transact 17.55 million shares and set a 4.67 days time to cover.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Digital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares are -26.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.69% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 128.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 323.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $61.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.79 million.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 08 and April 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Digital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Applied Digital Corporation insiders hold 27.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.69% of the shares at 78.48% float percentage. In total, 56.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hood River Capital Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.85 million shares (or 5.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oasis Management Co Ltd. with 4.21 million shares, or about 3.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $39.32 million.

We also have Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3.34 million shares. This is just over 3.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.85 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 17.31 million.