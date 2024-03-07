Is Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply an increase of 14.60% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The QSI share’s 52-week high remains $3.90, putting it -110.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $261.49M, with an average of 0.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 681.17K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 14.60% upside in the latest session, Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9850, jumping 14.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.48%, and 19.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.21%. Short interest in Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw shorts transact 8.25 million shares and set a 13.85 days time to cover.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quantum-Si Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) shares are -20.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.85% against 3.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -17.60% this quarter before falling -11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 277.10% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $430k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $680k.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si Incorporated has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quantum-Si Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Quantum-Si Incorporated insiders hold 17.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.58% of the shares at 49.07% float percentage. In total, 40.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 14.45 million shares (or 11.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.1 million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.71 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 14.25 million shares. This is just over 11.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.01 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 5.39 million.