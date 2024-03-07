Is Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: IVP) Expensive At $0.07? Check These Facts.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP)’s traded shares stood at 15.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.07, to imply a decrease of -13.16% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The IVP share’s 52-week high remains $4.10, putting it -5757.14% down since that peak but still an impressive -14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $0.60M, with an average of 19.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) trade information

After registering a -13.16% downside in the last session, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (IVP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0990, dropping -13.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.94%, and -48.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.52%. Short interest in Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) saw shorts transact 55020.0 shares and set a 0 days time to cover.