Is Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) Expensive At $1.52? Check These Facts.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares stood at 17.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply an increase of 97.43% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The GROM share’s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -1084.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $2.99M, with an average of 34700.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 202.94K shares over the past 3 months.
Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information
After registering a 97.43% upside in the latest session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5000, jumping 97.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 90.48%, and 105.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.51%. Short interest in Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) saw shorts transact 62130.0 shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.
GROM Dividends
Grom Social Enterprises Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grom Social Enterprises Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders
Grom Social Enterprises Inc insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.27% of the shares at 16.28% float percentage. In total, 16.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Weaver Consulting Group. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 10751.0 shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14728.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Monograph Wealth Advisors, LLC with 2219.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13890.0.