Is Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) Expensive At $1.52? Check These Facts.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares stood at 17.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply an increase of 97.43% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The GROM share’s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -1084.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $2.99M, with an average of 34700.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 202.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

After registering a 97.43% upside in the latest session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5000, jumping 97.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 90.48%, and 105.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.51%. Short interest in Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) saw shorts transact 62130.0 shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.