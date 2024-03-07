Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) Dropped -10.74 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s traded shares stood at 7.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.40, to imply an increase of 6.09% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The IREN share’s 52-week high remains $9.69, putting it -79.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.21. The company has a valuation of $349.65M, with an average of 10.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 6.09% upside in the last session, Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.30, jumping 6.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.74%, and 47.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.48%. Short interest in Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) saw shorts transact 3.57 million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Iris Energy Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) shares are 22.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.64% against -0.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.18 million and $13.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Ltd has its next earnings report out on February 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Iris Energy Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Iris Energy Ltd insiders hold 19.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.33% of the shares at 36.32% float percentage. In total, 29.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Platinum Investment Management Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.63 million shares (or 3.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 1.59 million shares, or about 2.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.42 million.

We also have Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 0.65 million shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 2.26 million.