Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Fell -303.06% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s traded shares stood at 5.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.90, to imply a decrease of -7.55% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The LUNR share’s 52-week high remains $19.75, putting it -303.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $103.05M, with an average of 31.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -7.55% downside in the last session, Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.28, dropping -7.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.67%, and 33.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 91.78%. Short interest in Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) saw shorts transact 3.23 million shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -614.30% this quarter before jumping 35.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $22.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $37.99 million and $18.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -41.60% before jumping 234.00% in the following quarter.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intuitive Machines Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

Intuitive Machines Inc insiders hold 37.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.46% of the shares at 60.16% float percentage. In total, 37.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CPMG INC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.24 million shares (or 5.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Quarry LP with 0.31 million shares, or about 1.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.54 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.19 million shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 56398.0, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.48 million.