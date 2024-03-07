Infobird Co Ltd’s (NASDAQ: IFBD) Stock Rises 45.89 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s traded shares stood at 9.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.63, to imply an increase of 45.89% or $2.4 in intraday trading. The IFBD share’s 52-week high remains $583.20, putting it -7543.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.44. The company has a valuation of $10.22M, with an average of 2.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 352.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

After registering a 45.89% upside in the last session, Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.40, jumping 45.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.10%, and 23.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.19%. Short interest in Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw shorts transact 9690.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.