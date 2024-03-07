ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) Has Gained 22.22% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA)’s traded shares stood at 20.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply an increase of 32.28% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The IPA share’s 52-week high remains $4.22, putting it -101.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $52.12M, with an average of 52720.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 91.65K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 32.28% upside in the latest session, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4299, jumping 32.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.28%, and -13.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.22%. Short interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA) saw shorts transact 15280.0 shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) shares are -2.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.49% against 17.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 56.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.75 million.

IPA Dividends

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd has its next earnings report out on March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA)’s Major holders

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd insiders hold 13.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.74% of the shares at 7.79% float percentage. In total, 6.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ingalls & Snyder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.06 million shares (or 4.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 0.21 million shares, or about 0.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.62 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 17484.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55249.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3814.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 9611.0.