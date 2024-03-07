Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE) Down -27.59% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s traded shares stood at 17.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.04, to imply a decrease of -10.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GGE share’s 52-week high remains $3.03, putting it -7475.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.03. The company has a valuation of $5.42M, with an average of 15.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

After registering a -10.00% downside in the last session, Green Giant Inc (GGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0450, dropping -10.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.42%, and 12.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.59%. Short interest in Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) saw shorts transact 3.66 million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.