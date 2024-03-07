Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) Have Inclined 48.31% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.80, to imply an increase of 1.27% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GRRR share’s 52-week high remains $12.36, putting it -1445.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $55.14M, with an average of 1.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

After registering a 1.27% upside in the last session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9566, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.04%, and -26.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.31%. Short interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) saw shorts transact 2.23 million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.