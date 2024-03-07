Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd At $0.51: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG)’s traded shares stood at 5.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.51, to imply an increase of 8.97% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The GDHG share’s 52-week high remains $24.99, putting it -4800.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $26.39M, with an average of 4.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) trade information

After registering a 8.97% upside in the last session, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5500, jumping 8.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.16%, and 2.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.09%. Short interest in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.