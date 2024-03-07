Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) Stock Gained 11.59% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.11, to imply an increase of 0.43% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GERN share’s 52-week high remains $3.73, putting it -76.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.68. The company has a valuation of $1.15B, with an average of 9.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.43% upside in the latest session, Geron Corp. (GERN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.30, jumping 0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.46%, and 11.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.04%. Short interest in Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) saw shorts transact 43.57 million shares and set a 5.79 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Geron Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Geron Corp. (GERN) shares are -13.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.13% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -42.90% this quarter before falling -22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22,292.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $30k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21k and $29k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.90% before jumping 3.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.08% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 0.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Geron Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Geron Corp. insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.00% of the shares at 73.09% float percentage. In total, 73.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 46.2 million shares (or 8.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $96.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 42.17 million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $87.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Geron Corp. (GERN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16.29 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.89 million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about 30.98 million.