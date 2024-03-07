Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA)’s -2.78-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply a decrease of -0.26% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GMDA share’s 52-week high remains $2.51, putting it -617.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $46.37M, with an average of 1.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.26% downside in the latest session, Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3899, dropping -0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.78%, and -7.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.29%. Short interest in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw shorts transact 9.96 million shares and set a 2.48 days time to cover.

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gamida Cell Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) shares are -69.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.77% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 51.90% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.23 million.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd has its next earnings report out between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gamida Cell Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Gamida Cell Ltd insiders hold 11.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.44% of the shares at 29.91% float percentage. In total, 26.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 7.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Meitav Investment House Ltd. with 3.66 million shares, or about 3.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.05 million.

We also have Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio holds roughly 2.21 million shares. This is just over 1.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.17 million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about 3.1 million.