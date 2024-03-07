FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.67, to imply an increase of 5.70% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The FREY share’s 52-week high remains $10.10, putting it -504.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $233.32M, with an average of 1.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 5.70% upside in the last session, FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7700, jumping 5.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.60%, and 32.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.70%. Short interest in FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) saw shorts transact 8.79 million shares and set a 4.97 days time to cover.

FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FREYR Battery Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) shares are -73.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -108.57% against -0.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -144.40% this quarter before falling -16.70% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200k.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 25 and February 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FREYR Battery Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

FREYR Battery Inc. insiders hold 15.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.95% of the shares at 43.92% float percentage. In total, 36.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kim, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.5 million shares (or 8.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $107.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with 6.95 million shares, or about 4.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $64.99 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds roughly 1.31 million shares. This is just over 0.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 0.90% of the shares, all valued at about 7.83 million.