For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) Is Worth A Shot

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s traded shares stood at 104.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.09, to imply a decrease of -8.63% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GOEV share’s 52-week high remains $0.85, putting it -844.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $96.68M, with an average of 92.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 64.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -8.63% downside in the last session, Canoo Inc (GOEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1110, dropping -8.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.41%, and -44.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.25%. Short interest in Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) saw shorts transact 143.47 million shares and set a 2.15 days time to cover.

Canoo Inc (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canoo Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Canoo Inc (GOEV) shares are -85.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.11% against 10.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.00% this quarter before jumping 59.10% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $720k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.9 million.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canoo Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Canoo Inc insiders hold 2.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.45% of the shares at 13.85% float percentage. In total, 13.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.42 million shares (or 3.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Infini Capital Management Ltd with 16.74 million shares, or about 2.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $10.92 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canoo Inc (GOEV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13.19 million shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.15 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 1.99 million.