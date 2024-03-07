For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE: ALTM) Is Worth A Shot

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.09, to imply an increase of 2.83% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The ALTM share’s 52-week high remains $7.27, putting it -42.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.15. The company has a valuation of $5.47B, with an average of 13.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.32 million shares over the past 3 months.
Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information
After registering a 2.83% upside in the latest session, Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.66, jumping 2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.29%, and 20.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.26%. Short interest in Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) saw shorts transact 58.06 million shares and set a 5.33 days time to cover.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Arcadium Lithium PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.70% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $279.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $307.78 million.
ALTM Dividends
Arcadium Lithium PLC has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcadium Lithium PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s Major holders
Arcadium Lithium PLC insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.45% of the shares at 18.47% float percentage. In total, 18.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Highlander Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1500.0 shares (or 0.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7672.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gamma Investing LLC with 2333.0 shares, or about 0.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $11933.0.