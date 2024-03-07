For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE: ALTM) Is Worth A Shot

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.09, to imply an increase of 2.83% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The ALTM share’s 52-week high remains $7.27, putting it -42.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.15. The company has a valuation of $5.47B, with an average of 13.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

After registering a 2.83% upside in the latest session, Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.66, jumping 2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.29%, and 20.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.26%. Short interest in Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) saw shorts transact 58.06 million shares and set a 5.33 days time to cover.