Following A 13.33% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX)?

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX)’s traded shares stood at 1.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02. The CATX share’s 52-week high remains $1.10, putting it -7.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $503.18M, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.
Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information
Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.33%, and 18.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 153.73%. Short interest in Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) saw shorts transact 3.01 million shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.
Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) estimates and forecasts
The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 219.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.83 million and $2.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.10% before jumping 35.10% in the following quarter.
CATX Dividends
Perspective Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Perspective Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.