Following A 13.33% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX)?

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX)’s traded shares stood at 1.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02. The CATX share’s 52-week high remains $1.10, putting it -7.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $503.18M, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.33%, and 18.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 153.73%. Short interest in Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) saw shorts transact 3.01 million shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.