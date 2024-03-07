Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Stock Jumping 25.47% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s traded shares stood at 2.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.98, to imply an increase of 15.15% or $1.05 in intraday trading. The FATE share’s 52-week high remains $8.63, putting it -8.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $791.94M, with an average of 2.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 15.15% upside in the last session, Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.07, jumping 15.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.76%, and 25.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 113.37%. Short interest in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) saw shorts transact 13.31 million shares and set a 3.93 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fate Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) shares are 194.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.17% against 13.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -163.20% this quarter before jumping 7.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -93.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $58.98 million and $5.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -97.90% before dropping -77.80% in the following quarter.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Fate Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 1.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.88% of the shares at 106.67% float percentage. In total, 104.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.12 million shares (or 13.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.98 million shares, or about 12.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $57.02 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 8.05 million shares. This is just over 8.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.56 million, or 2.60% of the shares, all valued at about 12.2 million.