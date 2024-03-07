Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 11.05% Gain

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.90, to imply an increase of 4.87% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The ELEV share’s 52-week high remains $5.89, putting it -20.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 92.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $207.70M, with an average of 1.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

After registering a 4.87% upside in the latest session, Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.50, jumping 4.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.05%, and 56.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 812.01%. Short interest in Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) saw shorts transact 4.01 million shares and set a 1.99 days time to cover.