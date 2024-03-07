Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) Surging 17.56% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK)’s traded shares stood at 2.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.02, to imply an increase of 5.46% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The KODK share’s 52-week high remains $6.34, putting it -26.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.17. The company has a valuation of $399.34M, with an average of 4.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) trade information

After registering a 5.46% upside in the last session, Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.78, jumping 5.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 43.43%, and 48.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.72%. Short interest in Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) saw shorts transact 4.27 million shares and set a 7.66 days time to cover.