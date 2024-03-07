DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ: DHAI) -1236.54% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ:DHAI)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.04, to imply an increase of 35.24% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The DHAI share’s 52-week high remains $13.90, putting it -1236.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $42.16M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ:DHAI) trade information

After registering a 35.24% upside in the last session, DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0400, jumping 35.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.66%, and -74.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.79%. Short interest in DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ:DHAI) saw shorts transact 40360.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.