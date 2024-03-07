CXApp Inc At $2.13: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s traded shares stood at 2.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.13, to imply an increase of 0.95% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CXAI share’s 52-week high remains $21.00, putting it -885.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $32.48M, with an average of 14.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

After registering a 0.95% upside in the last session, CXApp Inc (CXAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.45, jumping 0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.13%, and 78.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.12%. Short interest in CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) saw shorts transact 0.36 million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.