Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares stood at 4.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $236.37, to imply a decrease of -0.91% or -$2.18 in intraday trading. The COIN share’s 52-week high remains $239.98, putting it -1.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.43. The company has a valuation of $57.27B, with an average of 17.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.91% downside in the latest session, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 242.80, dropping -0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.12%, and 97.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.91%. Short interest in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) saw shorts transact 15.82 million shares and set a 1.32 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coinbase Global Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) shares are 202.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 172.97% against 7.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coinbase Global Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc insiders hold 5.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.50% of the shares at 58.45% float percentage. In total, 55.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.7 million shares (or 7.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $980.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 10.6 million shares, or about 5.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $796.12 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 7.08 million shares. This is just over 3.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $531.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.68 million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about 334.96 million.