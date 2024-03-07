Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNSP) Down -64.65% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.45, to imply an increase of 15.85% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The CNSP share’s 52-week high remains $4.40, putting it -877.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $3.78M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 396.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

After registering a 15.85% upside in the last session, Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4669, jumping 15.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 72.06%, and 71.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.65%. Short interest in Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.