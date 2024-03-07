CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Plunging -39.18% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO)’s traded shares stood at 6.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.69, to imply an increase of 162.35% or $4.14 in intraday trading. The CERO share’s 52-week high remains $12.80, putting it -91.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.24. The company has a valuation of $41.81M, with an average of 8010.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.86K shares over the past 3 months.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) trade information

After registering a 162.35% upside in the latest session, CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.95, jumping 162.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 126.40%, and -39.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.18%. Short interest in CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) saw shorts transact 12090.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.