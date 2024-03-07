Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI)’s traded shares stood at 2.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.23, to imply a decrease of -1.53% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CEI share’s 52-week high remains $1.89, putting it -721.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $24.30M, with an average of 4.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

After registering a -1.53% downside in the last session, Camber Energy Inc (CEI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2393, dropping -1.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.73%, and 39.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.05%. Short interest in Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) saw shorts transact 8.43 million shares and set a 2.66 days time to cover.