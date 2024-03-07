C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS): How Can A Stock Be Down -82.63% Year To Date, But Still Loser

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.09, to imply a decrease of -1.60% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CISS share’s 52-week high remains $20.00, putting it -22122.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $2.60M, with an average of 3.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

After registering a -1.60% downside in the last session, C3is Inc (CISS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1100, dropping -1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.03%, and -37.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.63%. Short interest in C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) saw shorts transact 3.75 million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.