Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH): How Can A Stock Be Down -58.81% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s traded shares stood at 17.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.05, to imply a decrease of -13.85% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BRSH share’s 52-week high remains $9.73, putting it -19360.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.05. The company has a valuation of $3.58M, with an average of 21.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

After registering a -13.85% downside in the last session, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1040, dropping -13.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.73%, and -50.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.81%. Short interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) saw shorts transact 0.56 million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.