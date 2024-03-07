BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) Has Recovered 60.46% So Far, But Another -49.13% Loss Is Possible.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.72, to imply an increase of 0.93% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The BBIO share’s 52-week high remains $44.32, putting it -49.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.75. The company has a valuation of $5.23B, with an average of 2.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.93% upside in the latest session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.41, jumping 0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.96%, and -12.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.37%. Short interest in BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw shorts transact 14.0 million shares and set a 7.84 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BridgeBio Pharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) shares are 0.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.10% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.50% this quarter before falling -1.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 996.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.7 million.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BridgeBio Pharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

BridgeBio Pharma Inc insiders hold 5.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.05% of the shares at 101.76% float percentage. In total, 96.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.06 million shares (or 19.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $534.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 26.62 million shares, or about 16.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $457.88 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 4.38 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $130.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.53 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 60.69 million.