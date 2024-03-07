Boom Or Bust: Where Is Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VANI) Stock Headed Next?

Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.21, to imply an increase of 2.79% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The VANI share’s 52-week high remains $7.80, putting it -252.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $112.78M, with an average of 18.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) trade information

After registering a 2.79% upside in the last session, Vivani Medical Inc (VANI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.80, jumping 2.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -40.91%, and 116.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 116.67%. Short interest in Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 4.5 days time to cover.