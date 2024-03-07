Boom Or Bust: Where Is Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Stock Headed Next?

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)’s traded shares stood at 2.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.64, to imply an increase of 2.88% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The MPW share’s 52-week high remains $10.74, putting it -131.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $2.78B, with an average of 19.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.88% upside in the latest session, Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.69, jumping 2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.22%, and 43.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.50%. Short interest in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) saw shorts transact 197.33 million shares and set a 9.6 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Medical Properties Trust Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) shares are -33.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.16% against -2.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $284.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $311.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $350.21 million and $337.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -18.70% before dropping -7.80% in the following quarter.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Medical Properties Trust Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 18.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

Medical Properties Trust Inc insiders hold 1.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.92% of the shares at 76.96% float percentage. In total, 75.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 85.97 million shares (or 14.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $400.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 71.94 million shares, or about 12.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $334.89 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 24.67 million shares. This is just over 4.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $114.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.77 million, or 3.13% of the shares, all valued at about 87.37 million.