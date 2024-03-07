Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Stock?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply a decrease of -0.34% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The LICY share’s 52-week high remains $6.16, putting it -1402.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $72.76M, with an average of 2.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

After registering a -0.34% downside in the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4500, dropping -0.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.46%, and 9.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.20%. Short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) saw shorts transact 15.33 million shares and set a 5.35 days time to cover.