Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT) Stock?

Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.12, to imply an increase of 12.84% or $5.02 in intraday trading. The ROOT share’s 52-week high remains $45.70, putting it -3.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 92.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.31. The company has a valuation of $644.15M, with an average of 2.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 510.33K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 12.84% upside in the last session, Root Inc (ROOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.37, jumping 12.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 57.74%, and 478.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 320.99%. Short interest in Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) saw shorts transact 0.97 million shares and set a 10.59 days time to cover.

Root Inc (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Root Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Root Inc (ROOT) shares are 274.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.14% against 14.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.80% this quarter before jumping 5.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 103.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $200.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $218.21 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.84% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 10.71% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 41.30% annually.

ROOT Dividends

Root Inc has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Root Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Root Inc insiders hold 14.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.85% of the shares at 64.99% float percentage. In total, 55.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ribbit Capital IV, LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.64 million shares (or 17.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ribbit Capital GP IV, Ltd. with 1.64 million shares, or about 17.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $14.65 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Root Inc (ROOT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.27 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 94925.0, or 1.00% of the shares, all valued at about 0.85 million.