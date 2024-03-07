Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) Stock?

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply an increase of 14.72% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NCNC share’s 52-week high remains $11.42, putting it -4468.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $33.12M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC) trade information

After registering a 14.72% upside in the latest session, noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2900, jumping 14.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.49%, and 48.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.97%. Short interest in noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC) saw shorts transact 0.76 million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.