Boom Or Bust: What Are SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s (NASDAQ:ICU) Future Prospects?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s traded shares stood at 4.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.68, to imply a decrease of -8.11% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The ICU share’s 52-week high remains $3.06, putting it -350.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $44.00M, with an average of 11.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

After registering a -8.11% downside in the last session, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8470, dropping -8.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.38%, and -13.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.54%. Short interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) saw shorts transact 2.49 million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.