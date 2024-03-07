Boom Or Bust: What Are Beamr Imaging Ltd’s (NASDAQ:BMR) Future Prospects?

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 6.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.49, to imply a decrease of -9.11% or -$0.55 in intraday trading. The BMR share’s 52-week high remains $34.94, putting it -536.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $71.64M, with an average of 2.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information

After registering a -9.11% downside in the last session, Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.80, dropping -9.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.80%, and 247.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 278.62%. Short interest in Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) saw shorts transact 0.95 million shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.