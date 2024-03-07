Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) Is Worth A Gamble At $1.45

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s traded shares stood at 11.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply an increase of 4.32% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The BLUE share’s 52-week high remains $5.53, putting it -281.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.88. The company has a valuation of $279.47M, with an average of 13.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 4.32% upside in the last session, Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7400, jumping 4.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.69%, and 60.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.07%. Short interest in Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw shorts transact 28.59 million shares and set a 3.35 days time to cover.

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bluebird bio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) shares are -60.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.36% against 13.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -273.70% this quarter before falling -338.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,027.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $16.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.12 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $62k and $2.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26,706.50% before jumping 745.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.14% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 48.16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 45.80% annually.

BLUE Dividends

Bluebird bio Inc has its next earnings report out between March 27 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bluebird bio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Bluebird bio Inc insiders hold 0.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.59% of the shares at 70.86% float percentage. In total, 70.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.36 million shares (or 15.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.79 million shares, or about 8.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $28.93 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 13.88 million shares. This is just over 12.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.39 million, or 3.17% of the shares, all valued at about 11.15 million.