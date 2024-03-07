BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s traded shares stood at 2.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply a decrease of -8.02% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The BIVI share’s 52-week high remains $11.39, putting it -1272.29% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.89. The company has a valuation of $33.15M, with an average of 11.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

After registering a -8.02% downside in the last session, BioVie Inc (BIVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.3100, dropping -8.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.58%, and -19.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.10%. Short interest in BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) saw shorts transact 1.03 million shares and set a 4.28 days time to cover.